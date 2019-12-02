|
|
Thorinena Lewis
Zanesville - Thorinena Charlene Lewis, 37, fell asleep on Sunday, November 24, 2019. Thorinena was born May 3, 1982 to Thomas E. Lewis and Jennie C. (Norris) Housen. Thorinena is preceded in death by her beloved sister, Alitta Lewis; and maternal grandparents, Leroy P. and Lois M. Norris.
Thorinena leaves to cherish her memory, her mother, Jennie C. (Austin) Housen; father, Thomas E. Lewis; fiance, Greg Gibson, Sr.; beloved children, Kimora, Meisha, Chakeila, Shamyrah, Malik, Greg Jr., Minnie, Shondell and Chakara Gibson, Senia Lewis, Noah Fultz, Shalayah and Shajuana Thomas; sisters, Thomasina (Cody) Lewis and Lois Lewis; mother-in-law, Betty Gibson; special cousin, Stacey Viney-Williams; nieces and nephews, Ky-anna, Justice and Analica Tilton; great-aunt and uncle, Rebecca (David) Roberts and Joseph (Staci) Norris; and a host of other family members and loved ones.
Thorinena loved life. She enjoyed traveling, camping and most of all, spending time with her children. Thorinena loved fixing things and caring for others. She was an accomplished woman, who met many of her life's goals. Thorinena obtained a business license for her trucking company, which she owned and operated with her fiance. She was a CDL holder, and worked as auditor for UPS. Thorinena received her broker's license from Millennial Financial, as well as her class C wildlife license. She loved animals and operated a wildlife rescue for several years. Thorinena was a wonderful woman who will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Thursday, December 5, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at the Church of God and Saints of Christ, 516 Cliffwood Ave., in Zanesville. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019