Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Thristina A. (Glaze) Allen

Thristina A. (Glaze) Allen

Zanesville - Thristina A. (Glaze) Allen, better known as Trish, passed away January 3, 2020 peacefully in her home surrounded by family after a short illness.

Thristina was born June 24, 1978, in Zanesville, Ohio to Kandice (Glaze) Drake and Clint Harrison.

Thristina is survived by her her mother, Kandice (Glaze) Drake, father figures, two brothers, Ian (Heather) Harris, Joel Drake, two sisters, Elizabeth Dewees who took care of Thristina in the final days, and Lashonda (Rod) Davis. Thristina leaves behind her three children, Tanisha Glaze, Marquis Glaze, and Kiara Allen. A grandchild she loved with her entire heart, Adrian Riley. A special aunt to be honored is Shawnee Glaze. Shawnee and Trish grew up more like sisters rather than an aunt and niece relationship.

Thristina is preceded in death by her grandfather, John Glaze, and uncles Ricardo and Rejeon Glaze.

For detailed information see Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home at https://www.hilliscombsnestor.com/.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 9 to Jan. 14, 2020
