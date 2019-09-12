Services
Calling hours
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
7:00 PM
Crooksville, Ohio - Thurman W. Braglin, 42 of Crooksville, Ohio died at 10:22 pm on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at the Genesis Healthcare System Emergency Room in Zanesville, Ohio. Born July 30, 1977 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Thurman Talbert and Bonnie Lou Braglin Everett. He loved wrestling and being with his family. Survived by his fiancé, Paula Gibson; children, Kisha Tylene, Austin Edgell, Colten Braglin (Bryanna), Ashley Schriner (Kyle), Dillon Braglin (Jodi), John Kunkler, Chazidy Braglin (Junior), Raven Braglin (Isaiah) and Tasia Braglin; grandchildren, Isaiah, Aubree, Payton, Keaton, Kenna, Mikah and Baby Braglin; brothers, Frank Matthews and Charlie Talbert; sisters, Ashley Matthews, Angel Talbert and Misty Talbert. In addition to his parents, preceded in death by Grandpa & Grandma Braglin, Step-dad, Jim and several other family members. Calling hours will be held from 4-7 pm with funeral service to follow at 7:00 pm on Thursday, September 12, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will be at Millertown-Oakwood Cemetery, Millertown, Ohio at a later date. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 12, 2019
