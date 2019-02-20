Timothy Earl Maines



Columbus - Timothy Earl Maines, 66, of Columbus, Ohio, formerly of Crooksville, died peacefully in his sleep this past Saturday morning at his residence.



He was born on October 11, 1952 in Zanesville, the son of the late Kenneth R. and Marjorie N. (Poling) Maines.



Tim grew up in Crooksville and graduated from Crooksville High School with the class of 1970. Following his graduation, he attended the Muskingum Area Technical College in Zanesville, graduating with a degree in Environmental Conservation Science. He then moved to Columbus and was employed at the Columbus Post Office. Several years later, in order to fulfill his dream of being a nurse, and while continuing to work at the Post Office, he attended the Ohio State University in Columbus, ultimately graduating from the School of Nursing with a Bachelors' Degree. Tim was very proud of this major milestone, he considered becoming a Registered Nurse (RN) to be his finest lifetime accomplishment. He used his nursing skills to specialize in Home Health Care, providing care for the sick and elderly for more than 20 years. Tim was Protestant by faith having been baptized as a child at the former EUB Church in Crooksville.



Surviving Tim is his brother and sister-in-law, Tommy E. and Cindy YuhZen Maines of Waynesboro, Pennsylvania; his very special, longtime friend, Helen Golovin of the home; his nephews, Aaron of Columbus and Aric Maines of Leadville, Colorado; his special great niece and great nephew, Claire and Logan Maines of Columbus; close cousin, Karma Smith of Newark, and several other cousins and a host of friends, all of whom will miss Tim dearly.



Visitation will be held Friday, February 22 from 5:00 to 7:00 PM and funeral services and a celebration of Tim's life will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, February 23, both at GOEBEL Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Tim will be cremated with his cremated remains being interred next to his parents in the Iliff Cemetery in McLuney.



In lieu of flowers, contributions made be made in Memory of Tim to Stonewall Columbus, 1160 N High St, Columbus, OH 43201 or on-line at: https://stonewallcolumbus.org/donation-page/?campaign=80&&test=true. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.



