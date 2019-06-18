|
|
Timothy Paxton
Zanesville - Timothy W. Paxton, 58 of Zanesville, passed away June 16, 2019 at his residence.
He was born August 20, 1960, son of the late, Lloyd Paxton and Ruth Broise Paxton.
He is survived by his siblings, Nancy Carter, Karen Shook, Kathy Wriston, Mary Smith, Martha Simon, Richard Sanders, Eddie Dobbins, Bonnie Shawger, Linda King, Beverly Bailey, Mary Louise May; special nieces, Tina Dobbins and Tiffany Leslie; several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister Phyllis Tom; brothers, David Sanders, Terry Dobbins, Clarence McClelland Dobbins Jr., James Paxton, George Paxton, Paul Paxton.
Calling hours will be held 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM, Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home, where services will take place at 8:00 PM with Pastor Deanna Brown officiating. A private family service will take place at a later date.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 18, 2019