Timothy "Timmy" R. Staker
Duncan Falls - Timothy "Timmy" Ray Staker, 50, of Duncan Falls, passed away peacefully on Friday July 26, 2019, in the home he grew up in, after a battle with brain cancer surrounded by his loving family.
Timmy was born in Zanesville on August 21, 1968. He is the son of Donald R. and Janet Marie (Harlan) Staker. He graduated from Philo High School in 1987; he is the past owner of Staker Baskets and Basket Creations, he also worked for the Longaberger Company for several years. He was Christian by faith. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved working with wood and spending time on the family farm.
In addition to his parents, Timmy is survived by his son, Levi R. Staker; his daughter, Ally Staker; step daughter, Morgan Woodruff; his sister, Stina (Richie) Harrop; his brother, Scotty (Charlotte) Staker; his two nephews, Jackson and Luke McKendry; his niece, Rachel Marie Staker; his aunts and uncles, Roy and MaryLou Williams and Walter and Carol Huffman; several cousins, and his beloved dog, Blue. He is also survived by his wife of 15 years, Colleen Staker.
Timmy is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Ruth and Ray Harlan; his step grand-father John DeGarmo; his paternal grandparents, Kenny and Esther Staker, his uncle, Ray "Junior" Harlan and step-son, Tyler Mulvaney.
Family and friends may attend calling hours for Timmy 2 to 4 & 6 to 8 on Tuesday (July 30, 2019) at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls, where the funeral will be 10:30 am Wednesday with the Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
A special Thank You to Hospice of Central Ohio. Please consider making memorial contributions in Timmy's name to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019