Services
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
740-452-8466
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Service
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
11:00 AM
Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
2318 Maple Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Dukes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony Lee Dukes


1956 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony Lee Dukes Obituary
Tony Lee Dukes

Zanesville - Tony Lee Dukes, 63 of Zanesville died at 1:30 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Genesis Health Care CCU. He gave the "Gift of Life" by being an organ & tissue donor.

He was born May 27, 1956 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Glenn M. Dukes and Thelma J. (Moore) Dukes.

Tony Graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a bachelors in art. In his early years he was employed as a bartender & a sales representative for Sears. Currently was employed for the past 20 years and loved his job with Holten Meats. Tony was an avid NASCAR and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed his art & woodcarvings and especially loved spending time with family & grandkids.

He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. (Armstrong) Dukes, whom he married July 15, 2000; his 3 children, Brooke Raab, Brett Armstrong & Brady (Kayla) Armstrong and Steel Gaumer, who he considered one of his boys; 4 grandchildren, Bentley, Carter, Mady & Braxton, and another one on the way; his siblings, Glenda (Tony) Nicholas, Ricky Dukes, Sherry (Jim) Roe, Shane (Tracey) Dukes, Caroline (Rick) Edwards, Tracey Moyers, Tricia (Jim) Richardsons, Travis (Kim) Moyers, Trever Moyers; his mother-in-law, Pam Armstrong; special dear friends, Eric & Kammy Gaumer and Cathy Fields; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.

Tony was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his biological father, Junior Moyers and father-in-law, Butch Armstrong.

Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, August 22nd at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where the service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23rd.

The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Tony's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home
Download Now