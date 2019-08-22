|
|
Tony Lee Dukes
Zanesville - Tony Lee Dukes, 63 of Zanesville died at 1:30 AM Tuesday, August 20, 2019 at the Genesis Health Care CCU. He gave the "Gift of Life" by being an organ & tissue donor.
He was born May 27, 1956 in Kokomo, Indiana the son of Glenn M. Dukes and Thelma J. (Moore) Dukes.
Tony Graduated from Indiana University Bloomington with a bachelors in art. In his early years he was employed as a bartender & a sales representative for Sears. Currently was employed for the past 20 years and loved his job with Holten Meats. Tony was an avid NASCAR and Ohio State Buckeyes fan. He enjoyed his art & woodcarvings and especially loved spending time with family & grandkids.
He is survived by his wife, Carolyn S. (Armstrong) Dukes, whom he married July 15, 2000; his 3 children, Brooke Raab, Brett Armstrong & Brady (Kayla) Armstrong and Steel Gaumer, who he considered one of his boys; 4 grandchildren, Bentley, Carter, Mady & Braxton, and another one on the way; his siblings, Glenda (Tony) Nicholas, Ricky Dukes, Sherry (Jim) Roe, Shane (Tracey) Dukes, Caroline (Rick) Edwards, Tracey Moyers, Tricia (Jim) Richardsons, Travis (Kim) Moyers, Trever Moyers; his mother-in-law, Pam Armstrong; special dear friends, Eric & Kammy Gaumer and Cathy Fields; numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and in-laws.
Tony was preceded in death, in addition to his parents, by his biological father, Junior Moyers and father-in-law, Butch Armstrong.
Visitation will be held 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM Thursday, August 22nd at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home where the service will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, August 23rd.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Tony's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 22, 2019