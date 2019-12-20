Services
Tony Smith, 80, of McConnelsville, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019 at the Genesis Hospital in Zanesville. He was born on Feb. 17, 1939 in Chesterhill to the late Wilford and Esta Duncan Smith. He retired from the Miba Corporation in McConnelsville where he worked in cast assembly. He served in the U.S. Army and was a member of the Bartlett Masonic Lodge #293. He is survived by his wife Cheryl Wyatt Smith of the home, a son, Todd (Andrea Callow) Smith of Zanesville, a daughter, Robin (Brian) Denman of Zanesville, a brother, Donald Smith of Selma Ca, 3 sisters, Anita Robinson of Parkersburg, Sue Metcalf of Chesterhill and Marcia Tigner of Chesterhill, 5 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his parents, a son, Barry Smith, a daughter, Twila Smith, a brother, Merlyn Smith and his sister, Karen Smith. Services will be held on Monday, Dec. 23, 2019 at 1:00 P.M. at the Matheney Funeral Home in McConnelsville. Burial will follow in the Chesterhill Cemetery. Friends may call on the family from 11-1 on the day of the funeral. To send a note of condolence to the family go to www.matheneyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 20 to Dec. 21, 2019
