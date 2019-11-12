Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Resources
More Obituaries for Tracy Morris
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tracy D. Morris

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tracy D. Morris Obituary
Tracy D. Morris

New Lexington, Ohio - Tracy D. Morris, 56, of New Lexington, Ohio died Tuesday, November 12, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center Emergency Department, Somerset, Ohio. Born January 17, 1963 in Lancaster, Ohio to the late Robert D. Morris and Vera Joan Clark Morris of Bremen, OH. Tracy was a United States Army Veteran; foreman for Construction Companies; Christian by faith; his Kids were the light of his life and he loved fishing, music and playing guitar. Survived by his children, Anthony (Stacey) Morris of Bremen, Katie (Stacy) Billingsley of New Lexington, Whitney "Shi" Morris of the home, Jacob Morris of the home, Brianna Hamel of Alaska and Makayla Wolfe of Lancaster; mother, Vera Joan Morris of Bremen; grandchildren, Hendrix and Bonham Billingsley; brothers, David, Allen and Scott Morris ; sister, Cindy (Tim) Powers and numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews. In addition to his Father, preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Morris. Calling hours will be held from 11am-1pm with funeral service at 1:00pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tracy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -