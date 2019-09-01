|
Trisha Ann Duemmel
New Lexington - Trisha Ann Duemmel, 54, of New Lexington, peacefully passed into eternal life with her family by her side on Thursday, August 29, 2019 at FairHoPe Hospice Pickering House in Lancaster.
Trishy was born on March 13, 1965 in Zanesville, the daughter to the late Clarence and Joy (nee: German) Duemmel.
Trishy was a beautiful angel on earth and her family and friends are deeply saddened by her passing. She brought so much joy to everyone who knew her, she shared her smiles and hobbies of coloring (especially with yellow-which was her favorite color) and creating bead jewelry and coasters with those she cared about. Trishy never met a stranger, she was always willing to meet new people and bring newcomers into her circle of friends.
Left behind to mourn Trishy's passing are her sisters, Dixie Gretz, Pam Weiland, Jana (Tod) Gottke with whom she made her home; her brothers, Mark (Vickie) Lynsky and Ryan (Marilyn) Duemmel; her nieces and nephews, Mark Gretz, Tim Gretz, David Gretz, Hayley Weiland (Kyle Stoughton), Bo Weiland, Chuck Lynsky, Heath Lynsky, Kyrie (Lakota) Speakman who were her special helping caregivers, Toddy Gottke (Sheena Whitt), Summer Gottke (Josh McLoughlin), Amanda (Ryan) Spicer, Christopher Gleason; her great-nephews, Jayden Boyden, Tyson Spicer and Tre Gottke; her fur kittens, Chloe, Freddie and No. 2. and many more cousins, aunts and uncles.
In addition to her parents, welcoming Trishy into eternal life are her brother-in-law, Mike Weiland and several other aunts and uncles.
Friends are invited to visit Trishy's family, 2:00 PM-4:00 PM and 6:00 PM-8:00 PM, Monday, September 2, 2019 at the Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville. Funeral services for Trishy will be held the following day at 11:00 AM, Tuesday, September 3, at the funeral home with Brother Richard Duemmel presenting the service. Trishy will then be laid to eternal rest next to her parents in Mt. Horeb Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Sept. 1, 2019