Trudi Ragan Obituary
Monroeville, AL - Trudi Ragan, 64, of Monroeville, Al, died at 3:40 A.M. Sunday, March 01, 2020, at her home in Monroeville. She was born December 27, 1955, in Zanesville, Ohio, a daughter of the late Eugene Swope and Rosemary Miller Swope. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She had worked for Ames department store, Chase, and Washington Mutual Bank. She loved her family and enjoyed crafting of all kinds but in recent years was devoted and enjoyed quilting.

She is survived by her husband, Roger Ragan, daughter Mystique (Clifford) Brown, 3 grandchildren Austin, Dawson, and Brooklyn Brown, son Dale (Amber) Cleaveland, four sisters, Vickie (Frank) Sowers, Connie Wren, Lisa (Marvin) Fowler, and Amy Swope.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene Swope and Rosemary Miller Swope.

Friends and family may call from 10:00 A.M. until time of the Memorial Service to be held at 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, March 14, 2020 at BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OH 43701 with Pastor David Nuhfer officiating. She will be laid to rest at Dresden Cemetery, Dresden, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Breast Cancer Society, Central Region-MUSK, 5555 Franz Road, Columbus, OH 43017.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com , follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 6 to Mar. 11, 2020
