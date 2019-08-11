|
Twila M. Alexander
McConnelsville -
Twila M. Alexander, 88, of McConnelsville and formerly of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully on August 9, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville.
Twila was born in Cambridge on September 23, 1930. She is the daughter of the late Bryan and Jane (Milligan) McKee. She retired from Franklin Local School District where she worked at the Philo Elementary as a cafeteria cook. She was a member of the Meigs Church of Christ in McConnelsville and she attended Morgan County Seniors Citizens Center.
Twila is survived by her four daughters, Kaye (Stephen) Bradley, Faye (Jeffrey) McNeish, Jean (Eugene) Neyhart and Jane (Paul) Hutchins; 9 grandchildren, Stephen Jr. (Amy) Bradley, Melanie (Tom) Hall, Tonya (Paul) Tedrick, Bryan (Karey) Bradley, Amy (Dave) Evans, Twila (Brent) Godsey, Adam (Lissa) Neyhart, Nichole Hutchins, and John (Denise) Hutchins; 25 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great grandchildren and her sister-in-law Doris McKee.
In addition to her parents, Twila is preceded in death by her husband, Leroy E. Alexander, who passed away June 5, 1987; her grandson, Andy McNeish; her brothers, Carl McKee, Charles McKee and two infant brothers, Edward and Dana McKee.
Please consider making memorial contributions in Twila's name to: Meigs Church of Christ, 749 N. Main Street, Malta, Ohio 43758.
Visitations will be 3 to 8 pm on Sunday, August 11, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be held at the funeral home on Monday at 10 am. Curt Cable and Jeff Shaner will officiate the services. She will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 11, 2019