|
|
Twyla L. Berry
Zanesville - Twyla L. Berry, 87, of Zanesville, died at 3:41 P.M. on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at Genesis Hospital, Zanesville. She was born June 22, 1932, in Washington, PA, a daughter of the late Floyd Daniel and Orpha Lee Stansberry Martin. She retired from Owens Brockway and a woman of faith, Twyla was a lifetime member of Trinity Full Gospel Church. She talked to God daily and that is what made her lovely. She was a prayer warrior, loved God with her entire heart, and always trusted his plan. She loved flowers, birds, baking, and loved her life. Her family was her most precious blessing and she was the delight of their lives. She was a beautiful lady with a gentle touch and loving hands that touched many lives. There is no doubt she is walking with her husband, Jack, in Heaven today.
She is survived by four sons, Robert (Barbara) Berry, Tim (Sarah) Berry, William (Pam) Berry, and Jeffery (Stacie) Berry; two daughters, Jane (Jeff) Smith and Mary D. Noel; 23 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; and a brother, Floyd (Mary Lou) Martin.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Jack L. Berry, who she married June 11, 1948 and died September 6, 2019; two sons, Jack and Floyd Berry; four grandchildren; two sisters, Mary Haught and Betty Piatt; and three brothers, French, Darl, and Don Martin.
Friends and family may call from 11:00 A.M. until the time of service at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Trinity Full Gospel Church, 535 Munson Avenue, Zanesville with Bishop Terry Rowland officiating. Following the service, Twyla will be cremated and laid to rest alongside her loving husband at Greenwood Cemetery, Zanesville.
Dignified and professional services entrusted to BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE, OHIO.
To send a note of condolence, or to order flowers or comfort food: visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.
Published in the Times Recorder from Jan. 31 to Feb. 1, 2020