Calling hours
Monday, Sep. 30, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Zanesville - Tyler D. "Peach" Justice, 28, of Zanesville, passed away suddenly at Genesis Healthcare Emergency Department on Wednesday September 25, 2019 at 7:59 AM. He was born in Zanesville, Ohio on March 21, 1991 to Kathy Watts Mobley and Kenny Justice. Tyler was a 2009 Crooksville High School graduate, where he excelled in many sports including football and basketball. He enjoyed watching sports, loved fishing and was a movie fanatic. Tyler held various positions in food service and loved interacting with people and making new friends. He is survived by his loving parents, Kenny (Kaye) Justice of Crooksville and Kathy Mobley of Michigan; sons, Brayden Watts of Crooksville and Kyson Justice of Zanesville; paternal grandmother, Dorothy Justice and maternal grandmother, Phyllis Glaneman; stepbrothers, Jeremy Watts, Jesse Watts and Levi Watts; Special aunt and uncle, Tim ( Christina) Watts of Hopewell; dear friend, Laressa Lashley; and many aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Ronald Justice; and maternal grandfather, Larry Watts. Calling hours will be held Monday September 30, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at Ross-Frash Funeral Home, 207 Burley Street, Crooksville, where funeral services will be held Tuesday October 1, 2019 at 11:00 am with Pastor Andrew Young officiating. Burial will follow in Rehoboth Cemetery, near New Lexington. You may send a note of condolence, sign the online register book or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Sept. 28 to Sept. 29, 2019
