Valerie Hickman
Zanesville - Valerie Layne Hickman, 20 of Zanesville, joined her brother, Grant Alan, in heaven unexpectedly early Sunday morning, October 18, 2020. Our beautiful Valerie was born on August 11, 2000 to Bret and Beth (Burkhart) Hickman. Valerie was a nursing student at Ohio University-Zanesville and worked as a Multi-Skilled Technician at Genesis Hospital. She loved her job and co-workers. Valerie graduated, with honors from Zanesville High School where she excelled in academics and sports. Through these activities, Valerie was known for her kindness, which led to many wonderful friendships that she cherished. She lived life to the fullest and was the most genuine and perfect example of how each of us should live our lives every day.
In addition to her parents, Valerie is survived by her maternal grandmother, Ann Burkhart; paternal grandfather, Lanny G. Hickman all of Zanesville; numerous aunts and uncles including, Deron Hickman of Colorado Springs, CO, Linda Burkhart, Mike (Cathy) Burkhart, Nancy (Joe) Nash, Pat (Becky) Burkhart, Anita (Greg) Nessline, Elaine (Joe) Pellatt, Jeanette (David) Weinberg, Kent (Wendy) Burkhart, Dean (Erin) Burkhart, Keith (Heather) Burkhart; great aunt, Mary King of Trinway; great uncle, Bill (Kitty) Blosser of Newark, OH and loving cousins; Darby (Tyler) Rogers, Evan (Miranda) Arthur, Adam (Kali) Burkhart, Malia (Mark) Hatem, Ian (Allison) Burkhart, Jenna Burkhart, Alex (Mikaela) Nash, Kelsey Graves, Megan Nash, Andrea (Christian) Berardi, Heidi Burkhart, Addie and Alana Nessline, Blair and Raylin Pellatt, Todd (April) Weinberg, Ross Weinberg, Sidney and Shae Burkhart, Owen, Cy, and Case Burkhart, and Drew and Kate Burkhart.
Valerie was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather, Leo "Burky" Burkhart; paternal grandmother, Brenda Blosser Arrigan; her brother, Grant Alan Hickman and cousins, Miles Nessline and Rowe Burkhart.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM & 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020 at the Bryan Hardwick Funeral Home with Funeral Mass celebrated 1:30 PM Thursday at St. Nicholas Catholic Church with Fr. Martin Ralko as celebrant. Burial will follow at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the family asks that masks be worn and social distancing protocol observed.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to The Hickman Foundation, Muskingum County Community Foundation, 534 Putnam Ave, Zanesville, OHIO 43701 a scholarship will be set up in Valerie's memory.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Valerie's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com
.