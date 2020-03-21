|
|
Vaughn R. Fink
New Lexington, Ohio - Vaughn R. Fink, 84, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:28pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at SKLD, New Lexington, Ohio.
Born November 23, 1935 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Lewis and Mary Williams Fink.
Vaughn was a United States Navy Veteran; retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Company; he loved his family, community and going to ball games; member of the New Lexington Orange and Black Boosters, he always helped paint the New Lexington football field; coached both little league baseball and biddy league football for over 20 years.
Survived by his children, Susan (Ed) Metzger of Junction City, Rick (Dana) Gottke of Shawnee, Mike (Robin) Fink of New Lexington, Sandra (Lieu) Curtis of New Lexington, Steve Fink of New Lexington and Chris Fink of New Lexington; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Fink of Lancaster.
In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Selina M. Hall Fink, January 8, 2018; brother, Ron Fink and a sister, Rita Kilmeyer.
Calling hours will be held from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.
Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Marsha Ashbaugh officiating.
Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington.
Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020