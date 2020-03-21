Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Wednesday, Mar. 25, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Mar. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Vaughn Fink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vaughn R. Fink


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vaughn R. Fink Obituary
Vaughn R. Fink

New Lexington, Ohio - Vaughn R. Fink, 84, of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:28pm on Friday, March 20, 2020 at SKLD, New Lexington, Ohio.

Born November 23, 1935 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Lewis and Mary Williams Fink.

Vaughn was a United States Navy Veteran; retired coal miner from Peabody Coal Company; he loved his family, community and going to ball games; member of the New Lexington Orange and Black Boosters, he always helped paint the New Lexington football field; coached both little league baseball and biddy league football for over 20 years.

Survived by his children, Susan (Ed) Metzger of Junction City, Rick (Dana) Gottke of Shawnee, Mike (Robin) Fink of New Lexington, Sandra (Lieu) Curtis of New Lexington, Steve Fink of New Lexington and Chris Fink of New Lexington; 16 grandchildren, 27 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren; brother, Donald Fink of Lancaster.

In addition to his parents, preceded in death by his wife, Selina M. Hall Fink, January 8, 2018; brother, Ron Fink and a sister, Rita Kilmeyer.

Calling hours will be held from 4pm-7pm on Wednesday, March 25, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio.

Funeral service will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, March 26, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastor Marsha Ashbaugh officiating.

Burial will follow in New Lexington Cemetery with graveside military services by John Tague Post #188, American Legion, New Lexington.

Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 21 to Mar. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vaughn's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -