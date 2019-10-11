Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Veda K. Dearinger

Blue Rock - Veda K. Dearinger, 71, of Blue Rock passed away peacefully on October 11, 2019 at Genesis Hospice surrounded by her loving family.

Veda was born August 18, 1948 in Hicksville, Ohio. She is the daughter of the late Walter and Joyce (McFeters) Stickney. She retired from Genesis Hospital where she worked in housekeeping for several years. She enjoyed traveling, long drives, going to Amish country, gambling and going out to eat, but most especially, she loved her family.

Veda is survived by her husband of 54 years, John Dearinger; her son Shane (Lisa) Dearinger of Philo; her grandchildren, Dalton and Austin; her brother, Sonny (Elvia) Stickney; her sisters, Sally (Don) Stephenson and Chris (Andy) Noble; her brother-in-law, Carl (Marsha) Dearinger, Doug (Becky) Dearinger, Randy (Kim) Dearinger and Rex (Sherry) Thomas and several nieces and nephews who always brought a smile to her face.

In addition to her parents, Veda is preceded in death by her sister, Renae McKeever and her sister-in-law's, Marilyn Spiker, Virginia Thomas and Leonora Dearinger.

Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Monday, October 14, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls. Funeral Services will be 1 pm on Monday with Jacala Ryberg officiating.
Published in the Times Recorder from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
