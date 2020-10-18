1/1
Veleta L. (Rice) Hayes
Veleta L. (Rice) Hayes

New Concord - Veleta L. (Rice) Hayes, 86 of New Concord, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 17, 2020 while in the care of Continuing Healthcare at Sterling Suites in Zanesville.

Veleta was born in New Concord on June 16, 1934. She is the daughter of the late L.E. Rice and Ruby V. Lyons. She previously worked for Muskingum University as a custodian for over 10 years.

Veleta is survived by her daughter, Velma Hayes of New Concord; her son, William E. "Willie" Hayes of White Cottage; and her grandson, Dillon Lanning of Cambridge.

In addition to her parents, Veleta is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 61 years, William "Dean" Hayes, who passed away January 31, 2015 and her step-father, Chester Lyons.

Visitations will be 4 to 7 pm on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of New Concord where funeral services will be 11 am on Wednesday. Pastor Keith Taylor will officiate the service. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery.

www.farusfh.com






Published in Times Recorder from Oct. 18 to Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Farus Funeral Home
63 W Main St
New Concord, OH 43762
(740) 826-4318
