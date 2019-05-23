Services
Snouffer Funeral Home Llc
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Calling hours
Friday, May 24, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, May 25, 2019
11:00 AM
Velva Collins
Velva Collins

Zanesville - Velva M. Collins, 92 passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at her residence. She was born April 5, 1927 in Muskingum County to the late Harold Leonard and Myrtle A. Montgomery Scott. She retired from Lear and a member of Norval Park Church of Christ. Velva enjoyed flowers, gardening, taking road trips, cooking and canning.

Surviving are four step children: Mike Collins, Mable Moore, Barbara Madison and Rosemary Sagle; a brother: Leo (Marilyn Fishbaugh) Scott; a close friend Kathy Armstrong; several grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband John Collins; five step children: Richard Collins, Delbert Collins, Gerald Collins, Norma Wilkerson and Shirley Marsalone; four brothers: Abraham Scott, Harold Edgar, Leonard Scott and Raymond Scott; a sister: Agnes Willey; and a nephew Dwaine Burtnett.

Calling hours will be 2-4 and 6-8pm on Friday, May 24 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME, 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD, ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be at 11AM Saturday, May 25 in the Snouffer Chapel with Keith Kress officiating. Burial will follow in New Hope Cemetery, Adamsville.

To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 23, 2019
