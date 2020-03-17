Resources
Zanesville - Vensil Anthony Hutchison was born sleeping at 11:23pm Friday, March 13, 2020 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville, Ohio. He is cherished by his parents Anthony and Alexandria (Vensil) Hutchison, Jr. and by his sister, Gillian Hutchison.

Surviving are his maternal grandparents, Paul and Wendy Vensil of Frazeysburg and Michael Baldwin and Annastacia Morgan of Zanesville; and his paternal grandparents, Anthony Hutchison, Sr. and Tina Phillips of Zanesville and Alex Martin and Martha Ullman Flowers of Cumberland, Ohio. Also surviving are many great grandparents, aunts, uncles and cousins.

"And to think, the first thing he saw when his little eyes opened was the face of Jesus".
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 17 to Mar. 18, 2020
