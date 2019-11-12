Services
Vera Gayle Alexander

Vera Gayle Alexander Obituary
Vera Gayle Alexander

Zanesville - Vera Gayle Alexander, 85, passed away peacefully on November 11, 2019 while in the care of the Genesis Hospice at the Morrison House.

Vera was born on October 28, 1934 in Morgan County. She is the daughter of the late Ogle Coulson and Felma Bessie (Homman) Reed. She enjoyed simple pleasures such as spending time working on her farm, gardening, listening to country music and watching college basketball and football games, but she most especially loved spending time with her family.

Vera is survived by her two children, Janice (Robert) Geary of Pennsville and Darin (Kim) Alexander of Zanesville; her several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Vera is preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Alexander who passed away March 12, 2011; her son, Hugh E. Alexander who passed away March 17, 1986; her siblings, Gerald Reed, Eileen Calendine, Reva Ribble, Bobbie Reed, and an infant sister, Rhea Reed.

Please consider making memorial contributions in Vera's name to Genesis Hospice Morrison House, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours 11 to 1 pm on Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home in Duncan Falls. Funeral services will be held at 1 pm with Pastor Galen Finley officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 12 to Nov. 13, 2019
