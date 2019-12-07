|
Vera L. Hartley
Crooksville - Vera Lee Hartley, 83, of Crooksville, Ohio died at 3:18 AM, Saturday, December 7, 2019 at Genesis Hospital in Zanesville surrounded by her loving family following an extended illness.
She was born February 29, 1936 in Zanesville, the daughter of the late Ralph and Dorothy (nee: Adams) Touvell. Being a Leap Year birth, she was technically was not quite 21 years old.
Vera spent her working years in different fields. She worked in housekeeping at Good Samaritan Hospital in Zanesville and was a pottery worker at Nelson-McCoy Pottery in Roseville and Hartstone Pottery in Zanesville. She was an avid reader and enjoyed working jigsaw puzzles. In her younger days, she loved to cook big meals for her family. Vera loved her life on the farm and was very pleased that her children remained close by, living all around her. She was a member of Solomon Lutheran Church in Morgan County.
Left behind to mourn her passing are her children, Brenda and Steven Wolfe, Deborah and Richard Smith, Timothy Hartley, William R. (Amber) Hartley and Harold and Kimberly Tucker; her siblings, Dorothy Mitchell, Ruth Burkett and Walter Touvell; her grandchildren, Michelle (Aaron) Phillips, Michael (Sarah) Smith, Joshua Hartley, Amanda (Luke) Viveiros, Austin Hartley, Jeremiah Hartley, Stevie (Sara) Wolfe, Shane (Laura) Wolfe, Jessica (Jason) Fabiny, Courtney (Joshua) Price, Ashley (Josh) Browning, Justin Powers, and Santana Tucker and several great-grandchildren.
Welcoming her into her Eternal home are her parents; her first husband, Harold L. Tucker who died in 1964; her second husband, William C. Hartley who died November 5, 1995; her daughter, Kimberly Powers who died May 25, 2003; her grandson, Larry Tucker III and her siblings, Betty Jean Lutz, Cecil 'Pete' Soller, Joyce Cook and Ralph Touvell.
Vera's family will welcome visitors 2-7 PM, Tuesday, December 10 at Goebel Funeral Home, 36 N. Buckeye St., Crooksville where funeral services and a celebration of Vera's life will be held at 7:00 PM, that same evening with Frank Clifton as officiant. Vera will be cremated following the services and her cremated remains will be interred at a later date in Zanesville Memorial Park next to her husband, William.
Published in the Times Recorder from Dec. 7 to Dec. 9, 2019