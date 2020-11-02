Vera Nadine Drake
McConnelsville - Vera Nadine Drake, 89, of McConnelsville, passed away at 12:51a.m. Saturday, October 31st, 2020, at The Glen - Parkside Village Senior Living Community surrounded by her loving family.
She was born March 24th, 1931 in Morgan County to the late Clancy Woodard and Della Anderson Woodard. She worked at the local diner where she met her beloved husband. She also worked at Finley's meat packing plant and then moved on to Malta Man Windows from which she retired in 1995. She was a member of the Main Street Church of Christ in McConnelsville. She helped her husband run their farm for 45 years. She enjoyed canning, baking pies, cooking for her family, and making cookies with her granddaughters. She and Max went to dinner every Friday night with her sister and her husband, from whom she was inseparable. She loved traveling with her family and made frequent trips to Branson, Missouri and Pigeon Forge, Tennessee. She cherished the time she spent being "Mammaw" to Kristen and Steffy, and her great grandchildren. Her favorite thing was to have them over for pancakes and sausage breakfasts.
She is survived by her husband of 70 years, Max V. Drake, 95; two daughters, Kathy (John) Thompson of Sunbury, and Nancy Drake of Zanesville; two grandchildren, Kristen (Jason) Blythe of Sunbury and Stefanie (Jeremy) Hayes of Galena; six great-grandchildren, Drake Farley, Kaytlin, JT, and Cole Blythe all of Sunbury and Maxton and Emmett Hayes of Galena; and special niece Cindy (Rick) Mansfield and special nephew John Walter Finley, all of McConnelsville.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother and sister-in-law, Gene "Shorty" Woodard and Freda Woodard, brother Freddy Woodard, her beloved sister and brother-in-law, Yvonne "Runt" and John K. Finley, and beloved niece Debby Finley.
Calling hours will be Thursday, November 5th, from 12-1 with funeral service to immediately follow at Miller-Huck funeral home in McConnelsville with Pastor Galen Finley officiating.
She will be laid to rest in McConnelsville Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or https://act.alz.org
.