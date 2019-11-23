Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Visitation
Monday, Nov. 25, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
1934 - 2019
Vern Coen

Blue Rock - Harley "Vern" Coen, 85, of Blue Rock, passed away peacefully at his residence on Friday, November 22, 2019.

Vern was born in Pennsylvania on February 4, 1934. He is the son of the late Okey Coen and Julie (Brewer) Coen. He was a member of the Duncan Falls Baptist Church. He worked as a maintenance Forman for the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo, and maintenance for Columbia Cement. He was an avid outdoorsman who enjoyed hunting and cattle farming and taking care of his cattle. He most especially loved his family.

Vern is survived by his wife Ellen Coen; his two children, Denny Coen (Angie) and Sharon (Jim) Bromley both of Blue Rock; his six grandchildren, Jason, Sean, Jessica, Sheena, Jamie, and Jake; his thirteen great-grandchildren; his three brothers, Lee Jones, Dave Coen and Keith (Loretta) Rueckert; and his sister, Beverly Coen.

In addition to his parents, Vern is preceded in death by his first wife, Andree Coen, who passed away in 1995; his brothers, Allen Coen, Glenn Coen, Clarence Coen, Edward Coen, Shirl Coen, Arthur Coen, Tom Coen, Joe Rueckert; and his step-mother Mildred Coen.

Visitations will be held 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 pm on Monday, November 26, 2019 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls where funeral services will be held 11 am on Tuesday. Pastor Tom Barton will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest in Duncan Falls Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019
