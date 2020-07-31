Verna Jean (McGilon) HuhnCambridge - Verna Jean (McGilton) Huhn, 82 of Cambridge, formerly of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord July 29th 2020 at Genesis Hospice of Zanesville. Verna was born January 9th, 1938 in Stark County, daughter of the late Andrew and Newrene (Duff) McGilton.A treasured wife, mother, beloved grandmother and great grandmother, she retired from NCR. She loved to garden and grew the most beautiful flowers and gardens. Famous for her cooking, she will be remembered especially for both her apple and black raspberry pies and homemade noodles. She was a member of the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church where she served on the Women's Group, and a member of the Red Hat Society.Her family was her greatest treasure and she will be sadly missed by a son Walt (Connie) Huhn, Jewett; daughters Kim (Chris) McConnell, Pam (Tim) Jirles, Kathy McDougall all of Cambridge; 12 Grandchildren; 15 Great Grandchildren and two on the way; a sister Virginia Johnson; a brother Lloyd McGilton Sr.; sister in law Dorothy Starr; brothers in law Robert, John and Dana Huhn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.In addition to her parents, Verna was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years Ralph E. Huhn, son Doug Huhn, grandson Joshua Dale Huhn and son in law Joseph W. McDougall.In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Rix Mills Presbyterian Church 2770 Rix Mills Rd., New Concord OH 43762 or Genesis Hospice of Zanesville 713 Forest Ave., Zanesville OH 43701.Due to Covid19, the family request that all attendees please observe social distancing and wear masks. No dinner will be held following the graveside service.Friends and family are welcome to attend calling hours on Monday, August 3rd inside the Rix Mills Presbyterian Church from 11AM to 1PM, with services following at 1pm outdoors at church pavilion with Tim Berger officiating. She will be laid to rest beside her husband and son in the Cumberland Cemetery.