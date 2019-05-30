|
|
Verna L. Shirer
Zanesville - Verna L. Shirer, 99, of Zanesville passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Oaks of North Pointe in Zanesville.
She was born November 26, 1919 in Zanesville, the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Matheney) Wise. She married Robert W. Shirer on November 21, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1988.
Verna was a homemaker and worked for the East Muskingum Schools for many years. She was a member of the Sonora United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. Verna enjoyed bowling, playing cards and was a great cake decorator. She most enjoyed feeding and taking care of her family.
She is survived by her children, Larry (Inez) Shirer of Wooster and Jackie Shirer of Zanesville; a daughter-in-law, Linda Shirer of Indiana; grandchildren, Rick, Cindy, Mike, Wendy, Scott, Shayla, Todd, Jay T, Jason and Misti; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a son Bob Shirer and three brothers, Harold, Lawrence and Willard Wise.
Friends will be received at the Sonora United Methodist Church, 4540 Olde Country Lane, Zanesville, OH 43701, Friday evening, 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 1st at 11 am with Rev. Roger Morrow officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora.
Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Sonora United Methodist Church.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 30, 2019