Services
McIntire, Bradham & Sleek
216 E. Larwill Street
Wooster, OH 44691
330-262-7771
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Sonora United Methodist Church
4540 Olde Country Lane
Zanesville, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM
Sonora United Methodist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Verna Shirer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Verna L. Shirer


1919 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Verna L. Shirer Obituary
Verna L. Shirer

Zanesville - Verna L. Shirer, 99, of Zanesville passed away on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at the Oaks of North Pointe in Zanesville.

She was born November 26, 1919 in Zanesville, the daughter of Elmer and Bertha (Matheney) Wise. She married Robert W. Shirer on November 21, 1940. He preceded her in death in 1988.

Verna was a homemaker and worked for the East Muskingum Schools for many years. She was a member of the Sonora United Methodist Church and the Order of the Eastern Star. Verna enjoyed bowling, playing cards and was a great cake decorator. She most enjoyed feeding and taking care of her family.

She is survived by her children, Larry (Inez) Shirer of Wooster and Jackie Shirer of Zanesville; a daughter-in-law, Linda Shirer of Indiana; grandchildren, Rick, Cindy, Mike, Wendy, Scott, Shayla, Todd, Jay T, Jason and Misti; 16 great-grandchildren and 2 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, a son Bob Shirer and three brothers, Harold, Lawrence and Willard Wise.

Friends will be received at the Sonora United Methodist Church, 4540 Olde Country Lane, Zanesville, OH 43701, Friday evening, 5-7 pm. Funeral Services will be Saturday, June 1st at 11 am with Rev. Roger Morrow officiating. Burial will follow at the St. Paul Cemetery in Sonora.

Those who wish may make memorial contributions to the Sonora United Methodist Church.

Online condolences may be left for the family at www.mcintirebradhamsleek.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now