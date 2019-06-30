Verona Irvin



Zanesville - Verona Jean Irvin, 87 of Zanesville, OH, passed away Friday June 28, 2019 at Genesis Hospital, while surrounded by her family following a long illness.



She was born Dec. 26th 1931 in Morgan County the daughter of the late, Dennis D. Argo and Freda Bankes Argo. She was a graduate of Lash High School and a retired employee of Muskingum County Job and Family Services. She loved her family and valued their love above all else. Including her 18 grandchildren, 23 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grand daughter.



She is survived by three sons, Wm "Bill" (Rebecca) Irvin, Richard (Marilyn) Irvin and Timothy Irvin; one daughter Marilyn "Glenn" Romine and a brother Doyle D. Argo of Crooksville.



In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 41 years William Irvin and by her son Dan Irvin; her sister Ramona Swope; infant brother Emmett Argo; grandson Steve Romine; and grand-daughter Julie Romine.



Friends may call on the family Tuesday July 2, 2019 11 A.M. until time of services at Noon at the DeLong-Baker-Lanning Funeral Home 56 S. 5th Street Zanesville, OH with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Burial will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery Zanesville OH.



To sign the online guestbook please visit www.delongbakerlanning.com Published in the Times Recorder on June 30, 2019