|
|
Vesta "Vonnie" Walker
Roseville - Vesta "Vonnie" Walker, 68, of Roseville, passed away Sunday May 10, 2020 at her residence following an extended illness. She was born on April 2, 1952 in Lewis Hollow (Crooksville) to the late Earl E. and Stella M. Pride Saxton. Vonnie was a fun-loving spirit always ready to share or play a joke on someone with her quit wit and ornery sarcasm. She was loyal to her family and loved spending time with them and her cat, Brutus Ray. Vonnie is survived by her children, Loretta (Brian) Dunlap of Lewis Center, Robin Shipley of New Lexington and William R. (Chasity) Glass of Crooksville; grandchildren, Colten, Matthew, Saylor, Haley, Hunter, Austin, RJ, Lynnie and Brandon; great grandchildren, Ryleigh, Emery, Seyleh and Lyla; brother, Russell Spring; sisters, Sandy Cochonour and Carol Hill; and special friend, Rodney Frash. She was preceded in death by her father, Earl Saxton; mother, Stella M. (Pride) Saxton Spring; stepfather, Russell Spring Sr; and brother, Fred E. Saxton. Calling hours will be held Wednesday May 13, 2020 from 11am to 1pm at The Word of God Community Church, 5445 Third Street, Roseville (IRONSPOT), where services will begin at 1pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. We will be following guidelines recommended by state and local officials and practicing social distancing. Masks are encouraged to be worn to protect yourself as well as others. You may sign the online register book, send a note of condolence or share a memory at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 11 to May 12, 2020