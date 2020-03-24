|
Vic Pacino
Vic Eugene Pacino 48.
Passed away Sunday, March 22, 2020 after an extended illness.
He was born January 20, 1972 in Zanesville. He was the son of Judith (Poling) Pacino and the late William "Bill" Pacino.
Vic is survived by his mother, Judy Pacino (Frank Feigley) of Junction City, brother, Joe (Brandy) Pacino of Lancaster, grandmother, Rose Pacino, uncles, Joe (Trish) Pacino of New Lexington, Larry (Penny) Poling, Junction City and Gary (Tracy) Poling of New Lexington, aunts, Rosie (Rodney) Alfman of New Lexington and Nancy (John) Wright of Junction City. Nieces & nephews, Marisa Pacino, Joseph Pacino, Luke Steen, Brooklynn Roshon, great niece & nephew, Adrian and Greyson Adkins.
Besides his father he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Joseph Pacino, Sr. and Lawrence "Ike" and Marjorie Poling. Uncles, Nick, & Angelo Pacino and a cousin, Carmela Dennis.
At this time the family wishes to observe privacy. Memorial contributions may be made to FairHope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, 43130.
Chute-Wiley Funeral Home, 118 S Jackson St., New Lexington is in charge of services. www.chutewiley.com.
Published in the Lancaster Eagle-Gazette & Times Recorder from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2020