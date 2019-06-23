Services
Thompson-Farus Funeral Home
383 Main St
Duncan Falls, OH 43734
(740) 674-4332
Memorial service
Saturday, Jun. 29, 2019
2:00 PM
Duncan Falls United Methodist Church
296 Main Street
Duncan Falls, OH
Vicki Lynn Paech


Vicki Lynn Paech
Vicki Lynn Paech Obituary
Vicki Lynn Paech

Zanesville - Vicki Lynn Paech, 61 of Zanesville, passed away at her residence on February 15, 2019.

Vicki was born in Zanesville on April 28, 1957. She is the daughter of the late Howard and Shirley (Wisecarver) Thomas. Vicki loved to travel and lived in Germany for 22 years. After returning home she worked as an STNA with Autumn Health Care in Zanesville and attended the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church and she had a love for music and enjoyed playing the piano.



Vicki is survived by her son, Christopher Paech of Germany, her daughter, Shannon (David) Ogg of Zanesville; her three grandchildren; her brother, Howard (Karen Osborn) Thomas of Zanesville; her half-brother Ryan Thomas and her half-sister Erica Thomas.

In addition to her parents, Vicki is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Heather Diane Brocklehurst.

A memorial service will be held at 2 pm June 29, 2019 at the Duncan Falls United Methodist Church, 296 Main Street, Duncan Falls. Pastor Karen Osborn will officiate the service. The Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls is entrusted with caring for the Paech family.

www.farusfh.com
Published in the Times Recorder on June 23, 2019
