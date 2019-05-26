|
Vickie Stemm
Zanesville - Vickie Lynn (Warne) Stemm, 66, of Zanesville, passed away Saturday, May 18, 2019. Vickie was born July 12, 1952 to the late Elmer Glosser and Joann Shirley (Mautz) Warne. In addition to her parents, Vickie is also preceded in death by her daughter, Jacqueline Stemm; and step fathers, Larry Warne and Leroy Romine.
Vickie leaves to cherish her memory, her son, Mitch (Kimberly) Warne; grandchildren, Taylor Harney, Dalton Warne, and Hanna Warne; sister, Marguerite (Tim) Davis, of Fl.; her dear aunt, Betty Fell; beloved fur babies, Jake and Cleo; and many other family and friends.
Vickie grew up in Florida with her family, and she always described a beautiful childhood. She was an avid reader, and was known to keep a beautiful garden as long as her health permitted. In her free time, Vickie enjoyed going fishing. Above all else, she cherished the time spent with her grand-kids and pets. She will be greatly missed. Per Vickie's wishes, cremation has been chosen. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to the Morrison House Hospice Center in Vickie's honor. The family wishes to extend thanks to the many friends and family that have shown love and support during this difficult time. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 26, 2019