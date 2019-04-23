|
Vickie Sue Dalrymple
Zanesville - Vickie Sue Dalrymple, 57, passed away Friday, April 19, 2019. She was born November 13, 1961 in Zanesville to the John W. Burley and Freida (Barnett) Willett Burley. Vickie enjoyed baking and cooking. She was a member of Cornerstone Full Gospel Church and volunteered there. She was employed at Adams Lane Care Center.
She is survived by her husband, Terry Dalrymple, whom she married April 14, 1994; four children: Lionel Ransom, Michelle (Patrick) Bintz, Eddie (Janet) Dalrymple and Gary Ransom; two brothers: Larry (Sheila) Willett and Randall (Joan) Willett; two sisters: Wilma (Victor) Moore and Joyce Tabler; three grandchildren: Cameron Fink, Colton Bintz and Arabella Bintz.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband James Richard Ransom; five brothers: James Willett, Howard Willett, Daniel Willett, David Willett and John Willett; and two sisters: Kay Guy and Jennie Willett.
Calling hours will be 6 to 8PM Tuesday, April 23 and one hour prior to the services at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE. Funeral services will be 1PM, Wednesday, April 24, in the Snouffer Chapel with Pastor Steve Harrop officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 23, 2019