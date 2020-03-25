|
|
Vickie Woolard
Sonora - Vickie L. Woolard, 64 of Sonora, completed her journey on Earth and has entered the gates of Heaven on March 25, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.
She was born July 19, 1955 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, James L. Woolard and Wilma L. Woolard. She attended Sonora United Methodist Church. She loved the activities at the nursing home and all of her friends that she made there. Vickie was a kind soul and loved her family.
She is survived by her sister Valerie Watson; niece Wendy (Jason) Barton; nephew Bobby (Tara) Watson; six great nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Robert Watson.
Private family services will take place due to current restrictions under state guidelines.
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family asks for friends to sign the online guestbook or to leave a note of condolence at www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020