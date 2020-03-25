Services
DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
56 South 5th Street
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-9356
Resources
More Obituaries for Vickie Woolard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Vickie Woolard


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Vickie Woolard Obituary
Vickie Woolard

Sonora - Vickie L. Woolard, 64 of Sonora, completed her journey on Earth and has entered the gates of Heaven on March 25, 2020 at Genesis Morrison House.

She was born July 19, 1955 in Zanesville, daughter of the late, James L. Woolard and Wilma L. Woolard. She attended Sonora United Methodist Church. She loved the activities at the nursing home and all of her friends that she made there. Vickie was a kind soul and loved her family.

She is survived by her sister Valerie Watson; niece Wendy (Jason) Barton; nephew Bobby (Tara) Watson; six great nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her brother-in-law Robert Watson.

Private family services will take place due to current restrictions under state guidelines.

DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.

The family asks for friends to sign the online guestbook or to leave a note of condolence at www.delongbakerlanning.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 25 to Mar. 26, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Vickie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of DeLong-Baker & Lanning Funeral Home
Download Now