Zanesville - Vincent (Vince) John Adornetto, 63, of Zanesville passed away peacefully on February 27, 2019 at the Genesis-Hospice Morrison House, Zanesville.



Vince was born in Zanesville, Ohio on September 16, 1955 to the late A. John Adornetto and Frances (Amos) Adornetto. He graduated from Bishop Rosecrans High School and earned a Bachelor's Degree in Hospitality Management from the University of Nevada Las Vegas. After college, he returned home to operate the family business, Maria Adornetto Restaurant. He extended his genuine love of people to customers and employees. A part of his heart always remained in Las Vegas.



Vince leaves behind his daughters Alessi (Richard) Phelps and Nina Adornetto; grandchildren Evelyn and Vincenzo Phelps and Gianna Adornetto; siblings Michelle Russo (Gene Groover), Stephen Adornetto, Lori Adornetto and Marco (Molly) Adornetto; loving companion, Michelle Hageman and countless friends and extended family.



Vince was a member of Ducks Unlimited, enjoyed Friday morning breakfast club and looked forward to outdoor adventures with lifelong friends. He especially enjoyed time spent with his grandchildren. Vince had a heart of gold and truly believed if you looked for the good in people, you'd find it. You can honor Vince by looking for the good in others.



Friends and family may call from 2-4 and 6-8 P.M. on Monday, March 4, 2019 at the BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE where Vigil services will be held at 8:00 P.M. Mass of Christian burial will be at 11:30 A.M. on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at St. Thomas Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville with Father Thomas Kumau officiating. He will be laid to rest at Mt. Calvary Cemetery, Zanesville.



Memorial contributions can be made in his name to Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care, 713 Forest Avenue, Zanesville, Ohio 43701 or St. Thomas Aquinas Church, 144 North Fifth Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.



