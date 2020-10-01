Virdis O. MarksPhilo - Virdis O. Marks, 88 of Philo, passed away on Wednesday, September 30, 2020 at Genesis Emergency Room.Virdis was born in Arnoldsburg, WV on February 5, 1932. He is the son of the late Fred and Mina (Rush) Marks. He retired after 35 years working as a steel worker with the Ohio Ferro Alloy in Philo and he attended Brush Creek Church. He enjoyed hunting, bee keeping, politics and pulling pranks on his friends and family. He served in the West Virginia National Guard, but most especially he was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather.Virdis is survived by his wife of 69 years, Jean (Groves) Marks; his children, Jeanie (Larry) Skaggs, Teresa (Don) Rutledge, Vernon V. (Tina) Marks and Vallerie (Chuck) Senig; his grandchildren, Donald (Alyssa) Rutledge Jr and Cody Senig; his great grandchildren, Brody Rutledge, Drake Rutledge, Peyton Rutledge and Aubrey Senig and his sister, Geraldine.In addition to his parents, Virdis is preceded in death by his grandson, Michael Adam Cogswell; his brothers, Henry Marks, Walter Marks, Alfred Marks and his twin brother, Virgil Marks; his sisters, Vina Harris, Goldie Nicholas and his infant sister, Carman Marks.Visitations will be 11 to 1 pm on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the Farus Funeral Home of Duncan Falls, where funeral services will be 1 pm. Pastor Larry Harper will officiate the services. He will be laid to rest in the Duncan Falls Cemetery.