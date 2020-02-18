|
Virgil Norris, Jr.
Zanesville - Virgil G. Norris, 72, of Zanesville, passed away Tuesday, February 18, 2020. Virgil was born June 18, 1947 to the late Mary E. Price and Virgil G. Norris Sr. In addition to his parents, Virgil is also preceded in death by his sister, Karen Lucy Griffin.
Virgil leaves to remember his life, his loving wife, Beverly S. Norris; his children, Virgil 'Petey Wheat' Norris, Devonne Norris, Jenna Norris, Tracey (Clarence) Sutton, Yvette (Thee) Crosby, Peeress Jones; 11 grandchildren special grandchildren, Rodriguez Hampton, Ne'ausha Powell, Kyree Traylor; 19 great-grandchildren, including special greats, Dre Hampton and Ermias Hampton; sisters, Linda 'Sis' (Howard) Brent, Bonnie (Danny) Beal, Rita Mckenzie, Veronica (Butch) Smith, Sheila Norris; brothers, Thomas (Roxanne) Price and Andrew Price; host of nieces and nephews, including a special niece, Bunkie; and a host of many other family members and friends.
Virgil was a faithful member of the Church of God Saints of Christ. Virgil assisted in helping to build the church. Virgil also became a member of the chior in the church. Virgil loved his family and friends deeply. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and was also so full of love. Vigil was known by his family as a 'hell raiser' and will be forever loved and missed in that way. You may call on the family Friday, February 21, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m., with funeral service to follow at 11 a.m. at St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 561 Pine St., in Zanesville. Burial will follow in Woodlawn Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder from Feb. 18 to Feb. 19, 2020