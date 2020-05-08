|
Virginia Bichard
Zanesville - Virginia Kathleen Bichard, age 98, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Adams Lane Care Center. Born on July 10, 1921, she was the eldest daughter of Ray and Jessie Bichard of Cambridge, Ohio. She graduated from Cambridge High School in 1939 and went to Canton to further her education and satisfy her never ending thirst for knowledge and life experience. After graduation, she took her administrative assistant certificate and moved to Virginia, followed by a move to Attica, Ohio. This is where she remained until retirement when she relocated to Coshocton. Virginia was engaging, fun and creative person and a patron of the arts. An artist herself and a prolific writer. She was active in her church and her community until Alzheimer's disease crept in, stealing her unique and vibrant personality. She spent her later years in long term care in Zanesville.
Virginia is preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Dale, a sister, Helen Russell and a longtime companion, Frank McCarthy.
She leaves to celebrate her life a nephew, Timothy Russell of Frazeysburg, niece, Nancy Phillis of Gratiot and Rebecca, Rhonda Bichard of New Jersey and several great nieces and nephews, as well as treasured friends, Dawn and Jack Fitch of Coshocton.
The family would like to extend a heartfelt "Thank You" to CHCC and ALCC for 10 plus years of professional and caring service.
Burial will take place on Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2pm at the Guernsey County Memory Gardens.
An online memorial can be viewed at www.given-dawson-paisleyfh.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from May 8 to May 9, 2020