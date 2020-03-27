|
|
Virginia Carroll
Roseville - Virginia M. Carroll, 93, of Roseville, passed away peacefully, Thursday March 26, 2020 at Continuing Care at Cedar Hill, Zanesville. She was born on May 25, 1926 in Roseville to the late Elmer and Florence Hiles Wood. Virginia retired from United Technology where she served as an assembly worker. She was a member of the Word of God Community Church, in Ironspot, where she loved to attend services and enjoy fellowship. Virginia is survived by 3 children, Dave (Dawni) Carroll, Richard (Shirley) Carroll, Howard (Debby) Carroll; 9 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren; son-in-law, George Woods and lifelong friend Marlene Davis. She was preceded in death by her husband, Jewel Carroll; daughter, Joy Woods; brothers, Jack Woods and Paul Woods; sister, Vera Hoodlet. Visitation will be held Monday March 30, 2020 from 1pm to 3pm at Word of God Community Church, 5445 Third Street, Roseville (Ironspot), with services beginning at 3pm with Pastor Marc Caton officiating. Burial will follow in Rose Hill Cemetery. You may sign the online register book, share a memory or share a note of condolence at www.ross-frashfuneralhomes.com
Published in the Times Recorder from Mar. 27 to Mar. 29, 2020