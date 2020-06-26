Virginia Danley
Dresden - Virginia M. Aitken Danley, 95, of Dresden, Ohio died Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 a The Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born July 8, 1924 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Walter H. and Dollie Z. (Dorsey) Spiker and was a 1943 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Virginia was a homemaker and a former employee of Essex Wire Company. She also worked for several years at the McDonald's on Maple Avenue. She was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church, a life member of VFW Post 1058 of Zanesville and a life member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Dresden. Virginia was also a member of Richvale Grange for many years, a member of the Dresden Senior Center and she volunteered at the Open Pantry for over 23 years.
Surviving are four daughters, Sandy (Donald) Michel of Zanesville, Pat Archer of Dresden, Linda (Danny) Paynter of Trinway and Robin Aitken of Dresden; six grandchildren, Andy Michel, Carrie Michel, Jamie (Greg) Smith, Megan Archer, Tony (Julie) Paynter and Amy (Dan) Smith; ten great grandchildren, Braden, Madeline, Mariah, Madison, William, Kendrick, Nathan, Jessie, Zack and Dakota; four great great grandchildren, a son in-law, Terry Minner of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Aitken whom she married December 21, 1946 and who died September 15, 1972; her second husband, Harry "Skeet" Danley whom she married in 1974 and who died in 1977; a daughter, June Minner; a son in-law, Gary Archer; one brother Roy Spiker and a sister, Elizabeth Casner.
The family wants to give a special thanks to the staff at The Oaks of Bethesda and to Hospice of Central Ohio for the loving care give to Virginia.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 6pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastors Mike and Melody Foster officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northgate Church, 10516 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
Dresden - Virginia M. Aitken Danley, 95, of Dresden, Ohio died Thursday morning, June 25, 2020 a The Oaks at Bethesda in Zanesville, Ohio.
Born July 8, 1924 in Zanesville she was a daughter of the late Walter H. and Dollie Z. (Dorsey) Spiker and was a 1943 graduate of Dresden Jefferson High School. Virginia was a homemaker and a former employee of Essex Wire Company. She also worked for several years at the McDonald's on Maple Avenue. She was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church, a life member of VFW Post 1058 of Zanesville and a life member of American Legion Ladies Auxiliary of Dresden. Virginia was also a member of Richvale Grange for many years, a member of the Dresden Senior Center and she volunteered at the Open Pantry for over 23 years.
Surviving are four daughters, Sandy (Donald) Michel of Zanesville, Pat Archer of Dresden, Linda (Danny) Paynter of Trinway and Robin Aitken of Dresden; six grandchildren, Andy Michel, Carrie Michel, Jamie (Greg) Smith, Megan Archer, Tony (Julie) Paynter and Amy (Dan) Smith; ten great grandchildren, Braden, Madeline, Mariah, Madison, William, Kendrick, Nathan, Jessie, Zack and Dakota; four great great grandchildren, a son in-law, Terry Minner of Dresden and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her first husband, Robert C. Aitken whom she married December 21, 1946 and who died September 15, 1972; her second husband, Harry "Skeet" Danley whom she married in 1974 and who died in 1977; a daughter, June Minner; a son in-law, Gary Archer; one brother Roy Spiker and a sister, Elizabeth Casner.
The family wants to give a special thanks to the staff at The Oaks of Bethesda and to Hospice of Central Ohio for the loving care give to Virginia.
Calling hours will be 4pm to 6pm Sunday, June 28, 2020 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 11:00am Monday, June 29, 2020 at the funeral home with Pastors Mike and Melody Foster officiating. Burial will be in Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be made to Northgate Church, 10516 Frazeysburg Road, Dresden, Ohio 43821.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Jun. 26 to Jun. 27, 2020.