Virginia Jane Lingle
Zanesville - Virginia Jane Parkinson Stackhouse Lingle, 87, of South Zanesville, went to be with the Lord and her beloved daughter Sue on November 17th, 2019.
Born in Bellaire Ohio December 25th, 1931 to the late E.W. Parkinson and Clarissa Jane Richey.
Member of the South Zanesville United Methodist Church, Red Hatters club, and Card Club. Retired from United Technologies in Zanesville with 27 years of service. Jane loved her family and friends dearly.
Survived by three sons James E Stackhouse, Steven (Patrice) Stackhouse, and Roy (Cindy) Stackhouse all of South Zanesville. One son-in-law Steve Snider of Indiana. Six grandchildren J.C (Bobbie) Stackhouse, Kelli Stackhouse, Steve (Amanda) Snider, Stephanie Kendrix, Brandon (Kacey) Stackhouse, Tanner Stackhouse. Six great grandchildren Jaycie (Cole) Cameron, Josh Stackhouse, Austin Snider, Riley Snider, Jayln Stackhouse, Jaden Stackhouse, Casen Stackhouse, and Bella Stackhouse. One great great granddaughter Callie Jo. One brother Charles (Janet) Parkinson of Ravenna. One niece Amy (John) Crawford. Two nephews Chuck (Michelle) Parkinson and Chris (Cynthia) Parkinson. One great nephew Christian Crawford and one great niece Caroline Parkinson.
Proceeded in death by her husband Leonard Lingle, father of her children James W. Stackhouse, her companion of 9 years Clayton (Gene) Ward, daughter Susan Snider, and daughter-in-law Debbie Stackhouse.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 PM to 6:00 PM Thursday, November 21st at the Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home with services to follow at 6:00 PM. Private burial at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery will take place later.
Memorial contributions can be made to SZ United Methodist Church, 53 E Main St. Zanesville OH 43701 and the Genesis Hospice and Palliative Care 713 Forest Ave. Zanesville OH 43701.
The Bryan & Hardwick Funeral Home, 2318 Maple Ave. Zanesville is in charge of the arrangements. To share memories and condolences with Jane's family please visit www.BryanHardwickFH.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019