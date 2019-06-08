|
|
Vivian Applegarth
Zanesville - ZANESVILLE
Vivian Mayola Applegarth, 91, of Zanesville passed away Thursday June 6, 2019 at Clay Gardens Place.
She was born on September 4, 1927 in Martin's Ferry, Ohio to the late Walter Wesley and Stella Dankin DeVault. She was a former Management Assistant for the United States Air Force base in Newark, Ohio. She was a member of the Nashport-Irville United Methodist Church, and loved to play bingo, Yahtzee, euchre, and scratching off lottery tickets.
She is survived by two daughters: Debra Swingle and Vicki (Steve) Paisley, three grandchildren: Sarah (Nathan Hinebaugh) Paisley, Steven Paisley, and Jamie (Laura) Applegarth, two great- grandchildren: Alexander and Austin, Special friends: Doug Felumlee, Kylie Archer, and Bill Flynn.
A very special Thank You to her table mates at Clay Garden Place: Ruth, Verna, and Kay for their kindness and compassion, and to the four Hospice Crisis Nurses: Cassandra, Sharon, Mandy, and Amanda for the outstanding care and love they provided.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband George Applegarth who passed away on August 28, 2003 and a sister Kathleen "Kay" Randall.
Memorial Contributions may be made to the .
Visitation will be from 11am-1pm on Monday June 10 at THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILE,OHIO. The funeral service will follow at 1pm in the Snouffer Chapel. She will be laid to rest beside her husband in Irville Cemetery at a later date. To send a note of condolence to the family visit www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on facebook, or call our locally owned caring staff at 740-450-8000.
Published in the Times Recorder on June 8, 2019