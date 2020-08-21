W. Bryce Watt
Zanesville - W. Bryce Watt 78 of Zanesville passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born May 3, 1942 in Zanesville a son of the late William Iliff and Hazel Inez Rambo Watt.
Throughout his career he worked at McHugh's as parts manager for 25 years, Suburban tractor in sales and retired as a Supervisor for Perry County Metropolitan Housing. He served on the school board and past president of Franklin Local Schools, also served on the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center board for 26 years. He enjoyed collecting pottery and with his late wife Cheryl served on the Pottery Festival Committee, was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Roseville and was the founding advisor for the Circle R. 4-H club. Bryce loved his family and attended many sporting events and cattle shows over the years.
Survived by his two daughters Wendy (Scott) Richards of Frazeysburg and Jennifer (Andy) Rittberger of Zanesville; one brother Wesley Craig (Bev) Watt; two granddaughters Rev. Victoria (Matthew) Burgoon, Drs. Bailey (Matthew) Meccariello and expecting his first great granddaughter in October.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Adams Watt on July 23, 2017.
An outdoor memorial gathering will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 from 3:30 until time of service at 5:30 at the Rittberger Scale Haus, 1900 Lutz Lane, Zanesville with Rev. Jerry Sutton officiating.
In Lieu of flowers the family ask in honor of Bryce's dedication to education to send memorial contributions to the Muskingum County Community Foundation, 534 Putnam Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701, in his name to be applied toward local scholarships.
THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE is honored to serve the Watt Family.
