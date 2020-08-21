1/1
W. Bryce Watt
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. Bryce Watt

Zanesville - W. Bryce Watt 78 of Zanesville passed away Friday August 21, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born May 3, 1942 in Zanesville a son of the late William Iliff and Hazel Inez Rambo Watt.

Throughout his career he worked at McHugh's as parts manager for 25 years, Suburban tractor in sales and retired as a Supervisor for Perry County Metropolitan Housing. He served on the school board and past president of Franklin Local Schools, also served on the Muskingum Valley Educational Service Center board for 26 years. He enjoyed collecting pottery and with his late wife Cheryl served on the Pottery Festival Committee, was a member of St. Paul's United Methodist Church in Roseville and was the founding advisor for the Circle R. 4-H club. Bryce loved his family and attended many sporting events and cattle shows over the years.

Survived by his two daughters Wendy (Scott) Richards of Frazeysburg and Jennifer (Andy) Rittberger of Zanesville; one brother Wesley Craig (Bev) Watt; two granddaughters Rev. Victoria (Matthew) Burgoon, Drs. Bailey (Matthew) Meccariello and expecting his first great granddaughter in October.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife Cheryl Adams Watt on July 23, 2017.

An outdoor memorial gathering will be held on Monday August 24, 2020 from 3:30 until time of service at 5:30 at the Rittberger Scale Haus, 1900 Lutz Lane, Zanesville with Rev. Jerry Sutton officiating.

In Lieu of flowers the family ask in honor of Bryce's dedication to education to send memorial contributions to the Muskingum County Community Foundation, 534 Putnam Ave, Zanesville, OH 43701, in his name to be applied toward local scholarships.

THE SNOUFFER FUNERAL HOME 1150 WEST MILITARY ROAD ZANESVILLE is honored to serve the Watt Family. To send a note of condolence go to www.snoufferfuneralhome.com, find us on Facebook or call our caring locally owned staff at 740.450.8000.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder from Aug. 21 to Aug. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Memorial Gathering
03:30 - 05:30 PM
Rittberger Scale Haus
Send Flowers
AUG
24
Service
05:30 PM
Rittberger Scale Haus
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Snouffer Funeral Home
1150 W. Military Road
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 450-8000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Snouffer Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
August 22, 2020
Sorry for your loss. You all have my sympathy. God be with the family. He was a great man. RIP buddy. You and Cheryl are together again.
Sue Hunter
Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved