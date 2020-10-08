W. Gale Poland
Zanesville - W. Gale Poland, 84, of Zanesville, died at 4:30 A.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. He was born December 4, 1935, in Hopewell, a son of the late William and Minnette Poland. He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant for the Ohio Air National Guard with thirty eight years of service and a broadcast engineer at WHIZ-TV from 1953-1957. Gale coached the girls St. Nicholas School basketball team for twelve years, and served as Athletic Director at Rosecrans High School for two years.
He is survived by his wife Joan (Thomas) Poland whom he married May 2, 1959; a daughter, Linda Morozzi; four grandchildren, Alex and Steven Poland, and Katrina and Christopher Morozzi; two great-grandchildren, Dean and Emmie; and a brother, Richard (Cheryl) Poland.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Poland Major; a son, Thomas Poland; a brother, Lowell; and a son-in-law, Fred Morozzi.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Julie Poland Major Scholarship Fund, c/o Rosecrans's High School, 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.
No calling hours will be held. A dignified cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.
To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com
