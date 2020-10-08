1/
W. Gale Poland
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share W.'s life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
W. Gale Poland

Zanesville - W. Gale Poland, 84, of Zanesville, died at 4:30 A.M. on Monday, October 5, 2020, at The Oaks at Northpointe, Zanesville. He was born December 4, 1935, in Hopewell, a son of the late William and Minnette Poland. He was a retired Chief Master Sergeant for the Ohio Air National Guard with thirty eight years of service and a broadcast engineer at WHIZ-TV from 1953-1957. Gale coached the girls St. Nicholas School basketball team for twelve years, and served as Athletic Director at Rosecrans High School for two years.

He is survived by his wife Joan (Thomas) Poland whom he married May 2, 1959; a daughter, Linda Morozzi; four grandchildren, Alex and Steven Poland, and Katrina and Christopher Morozzi; two great-grandchildren, Dean and Emmie; and a brother, Richard (Cheryl) Poland.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Poland Major; a son, Thomas Poland; a brother, Lowell; and a son-in-law, Fred Morozzi.

In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Julie Poland Major Scholarship Fund, c/o Rosecrans's High School, 1040 East Main Street, Zanesville, Ohio 43701.

No calling hours will be held. A dignified cremation has taken place and a private family burial will be held at Zanesville Memorial Park Cemetery, Zanesville. BOLIN-DIERKES FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY, 1271 BLUE AVENUE, ZANESVILLE the area's only crematory owned by Funeral Directors were entrusted with all arrangements.

To send a note of condolence visit www.bolin-dierkesfuneralhome.com, follow us on Facebook, or call our professional staff at (740)452-4551.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Recorder on Oct. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home
1271 Blue Ave
Zanesville, OH 43702-8287
(740) 452-4551
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Bolin-Dierkes Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved