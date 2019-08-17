|
Wallene R. Williams
New Straitsville - Wallene R. Williams, 92, of New Straitsville passed away Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus. She was born November 8, 1926 in New Straitsville, a daughter of the late Walter and Helen Sneddon Holcomb. She was a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. She graduated from New Straitsville High School in 1944. Wallene was active in her community as a member of the New Straitsville United Methodist Church, the New Straitsville Library Board of Directors, and the New Straitsville History Group. She is survived by her husband of 70 years David Williams; her daughter Debbie (Jerry) Hite; her son Ken (Debbie) Williams; son-in-law Roger Gill; grandchildren Heather(Allen) Frey, Haley (Brian Cartwright) Curtis, Jeremy (Nikki) Williams, Kyle (Taylor) Hite, Alexis Hite, Ryan Hite, and Lori (Matt) Palmer; great-grandchildren Tanner, Brooke, Jordyn, Madison, McKinley, Aiden, Shaylee, and Raelyn; great-great-grandchild Kashton; and several nieces and nephews. Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her daughter Kathy Gill; her sisters Madeline Quinn and Mary Nicholas. Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. on Sunday, August 18, 2019 at the New Straitsville United Methodist Church with her great nephew, Aaron Quinn, officiating. Interment: New Straitsville Cemetery. Friends may call one hour prior to the funeral service and from 4 P.M to 8 P.M on Saturday at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the New Straitsville United Methodist Church. To sign the online guest book please visit www.jehumphreyfuneralhomeshawnee.com.
Published in the Times Recorder on Aug. 17, 2019