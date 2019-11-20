Services
Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
935 Forest Avenue
Zanesville, OH 43701
(740) 452-5494
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 22, 2019
1:00 PM
Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter Schob
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter Lawrence "Larry" Schob


1931 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Walter Lawrence "Larry" Schob Obituary
Walter 'Larry' Lawrence Schob

Zanesville - Walter 'Larry' Lawrence Schob, age 88 of Zanesville, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home in Zanesville.

He was born Wednesday, August 12, 1931 in Lowell, the son of Walter Schob and Virginia (Reed) Schob. He was married on Saturday, April 24, 1954 to Phyllis A. (Bethel) Schob who preceded him in death on Saturday, June 17, 2006.

He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Walter 'Larry' served in the United States Air Force during Korea. Larry was previously employed by the Burnham Corp. and was an employee of the United States Post Office retiring in 1996 after 35 years of service.

Larry is survived by a niece Karen (Nick) Berelsman; one sister: Lois (Harris) Perkins and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by three sisters: Louise Schob, Edna Fulkerson and Molly Rose Tipton.

The family would like to thank Peggy Garmen for the loving care she gave him.

Donations may be made in his honor to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville.

Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park.

To sign the online register book or to send a personal condolence note please visit www.hilliscombsnestor.com.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Walter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hillis, Combs & Nestor Funeral Home
Download Now