Walter 'Larry' Lawrence Schob
Zanesville - Walter 'Larry' Lawrence Schob, age 88 of Zanesville, died Tuesday, November 19, 2019 at his home in Zanesville.
He was born Wednesday, August 12, 1931 in Lowell, the son of Walter Schob and Virginia (Reed) Schob. He was married on Saturday, April 24, 1954 to Phyllis A. (Bethel) Schob who preceded him in death on Saturday, June 17, 2006.
He was a member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church. Walter 'Larry' served in the United States Air Force during Korea. Larry was previously employed by the Burnham Corp. and was an employee of the United States Post Office retiring in 1996 after 35 years of service.
Larry is survived by a niece Karen (Nick) Berelsman; one sister: Lois (Harris) Perkins and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents and wife, Larry was preceded in death by three sisters: Louise Schob, Edna Fulkerson and Molly Rose Tipton.
The family would like to thank Peggy Garmen for the loving care she gave him.
Donations may be made in his honor to the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville.
Friends may call from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at the Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church, 128 South Seventh Street, Zanesville, OH. A funeral service will be held 1:00 PM on Friday, November 22, 2019 at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church with Rev. Andrew Wilson officiating. Burial will conclude in the Zanesville Memorial Park.
Published in the Times Recorder from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019