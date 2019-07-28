|
Walter "Jim" Martin
Zanesville - Walter J. "Jim" Martin, 87, of Zanesville, Ohio passed away Thursday, July 25, 2019. Jim was born November 2, 1931 to the late Hollie Robert and Mary Elizabeth (Wallace) Martin. In addition to his parents, Jim is also preceded in death by his step-mother, Edith (Carpenter) Martin; his wife, Earnestine Kelly; brothers, Frederick E. Martin, and Bobby L. Martin; an uncle, Harley Martin; and grandparents, Charles Earl and Georgia Gay Martin.
Jim leaves to cherish his memory, his son, Eric R. Martin; his brother, Thomas G. Martin; sister, Mildred E. Smith; special friend whom he guided as a son, Howard "Biff" Bailey; a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews; and many other family members and friends.
Jim enjoyed life and lived it to the fullest. He was an avid traveler, who loved to take off on a journey, no matter how far. He was known to love hats, you could often find him in one of his favorite ball caps. Jim was a member of the Greater Apostolic Church of Christ in Zanesville, and above all else, he had a great love for his Lord and Savior. He will be deeply missed.
You may call on the family Thursday, August 1, 2019 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., with funeral service to follow at 1 p.m., at the Greater Apostolic Church of Christ, 1651 State St., in Zanesville. Elder Terrence Brown officiating. Burial will follow in Memorial Park Cemetery. BURRELL FUNERAL SERVICES is serving the family.
Published in the Times Recorder on July 28, 2019