Walter Norman
Zanesville - Walter E Norman,85, of Zanesville, passed away at 11:49 p.m. Mon. Oct. 26, 2020 at Genesis Hospital. He was born on Jan 28th 1935 in Blue Rock, Ohio. He was a United States Army veteran who fought in the Korean War from 1950-53. He loved Jesus and went to church faithfully until he couldn't,enjoyed woodcrafting and spending time with his family,going for country rides and singing gospel hymns brought him many joys.He spent most of his life in carpet laying and inspecting.
He was preceded in death by his parents Patrick & Evelyn Norman, his brothers Frank(Maxine) and Murl(Essie), his sister Florence{Pete)Hartman, daughter Gayla and granddaughter Rebecca Smith. He is survived by his wife Margaret Norman, brother Patrick ( Linda) Daughters Debi Haman and Crystal (Michael) Dusenberry, Sons James Sr (Jeany) Norman, Pete(Betty) Davis, Eric Davis, Grandchildren: Jerry & James Hilton, James Jr, Kaylee,Anna all from Las Vegas and Desiree of Zanesville, 10 great grandchildren and 3 great -greatgrandchildren
adopted by heart children Judy, Cricket, Billy.
Friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. Thur. Oct. 29, 2020 at William Thompson & Son Funeral Home in White Cottage. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Fri. Oct. 30, 2020 at the LifeWay Church 2450 Maysville Pike, Zanesville with Pastor Jim Henderson officiating. Burial will be in Fultonham Cemetery where Zanesville VFW Post #1058 and American Legion Post #29 will conduct military honors.
To sign the online guest book visit www.williamthompsonandsonfuneralhome.com