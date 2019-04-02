Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street P.O. Box 116
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
(740) 828-3301
For more information about
Walter West
View Funeral Home Obituary
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
110 Third Street P.O. Box 116
Frazeysburg, OH 43822
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Walter West
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Walter West


1937 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Walter West Obituary
Walter West

Frazeysburg - Walter A. West, 81, of Philo, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, March 30, 2019 at Ohio State University Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio.

Born April 11, 1937 in Newcomerstown, Ohio he was a son of the late Russell E. and Dortha (Callentine) West. Walter was a retired power linesman working for Hoosier Energy and later the Lear Corporation. He loved boating and just tinkering with things. He and his late wife, Donna, also enjoyed traveling.

Surviving are three daughters, Valerie (Stan) Dobson of Frazeysburg, Janet (Tim) Frye of West Salem, Ohio and Amy (Rob) Carpenter of Greenfield, Indiana; two sons, Russell (Cheryl) West and Adam West, both of Zanesville; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 59 years, Donna J. (Metcalf) West whom he married September 1, 1957 and who died March 7, 2017 and a brother, Earl West.

Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.

Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastors Steven and Tabitha Wollard officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now