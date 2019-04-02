|
|
Walter West
Frazeysburg - Walter A. West, 81, of Philo, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, March 30, 2019 at Ohio State University Hospitals in Columbus, Ohio.
Born April 11, 1937 in Newcomerstown, Ohio he was a son of the late Russell E. and Dortha (Callentine) West. Walter was a retired power linesman working for Hoosier Energy and later the Lear Corporation. He loved boating and just tinkering with things. He and his late wife, Donna, also enjoyed traveling.
Surviving are three daughters, Valerie (Stan) Dobson of Frazeysburg, Janet (Tim) Frye of West Salem, Ohio and Amy (Rob) Carpenter of Greenfield, Indiana; two sons, Russell (Cheryl) West and Adam West, both of Zanesville; fourteen grandchildren; seven great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his loving wife of over 59 years, Donna J. (Metcalf) West whom he married September 1, 1957 and who died March 7, 2017 and a brother, Earl West.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the Frazeysburg Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 110 West Third Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Wednesday, April 3, 2019 at the funeral home with Pastors Steven and Tabitha Wollard officiating. Burial will be in Frazeysburg Cemetery.
Published in the Times Recorder on Apr. 2, 2019