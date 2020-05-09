Services
Roberts Funeral Home
304 Mill Street
New Lexington, OH 43764
614-342-1951
Calling hours
Private
Roberts Funeral Home
Service
Private
Roberts Funeral Home
Wanda B. Spicer Obituary
New Lexington - Wanda B. Spicer, 87 of New Lexington, Ohio died at 1:45pm on Friday, May 8, 2020 at SKLD, New Lexington, Ohio. Born May 7, 1933 in Junction City, Ohio to the late Alva and Gertrude Farmer Allen. Wanda loved her family, kids, grandkids, great-grandkids and great-great-grandkids, they were the highlight of her life; member of the Grace Community Church of the Nazarene of New Lexington, she loved her church and the Lord. Survived by a son, Everett (Barb) Spicer; daughter, Marsha (Dave) Potter; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-laws, Julia Allen and Marlene Allen; brother-in-law, Clyde (Barbara) Spicer. In addition to her parents, preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Spicer; son, Allen Spicer; grandson, Darren Spicer; great-grandson, Cameron; 3 brothers, Lewis, Bernard and Kenny Allen; 3 sisters, Geraldine Allen, Norma Brunton and Ruth Daniels. Given current public health concerns private calling hours and services will be held on Monday, May 11, 2020 at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Burial will be in Community Gardens Cemetery, New Lexington, Ohio. Obituary and online register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in the Times Recorder from May 9 to May 10, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -