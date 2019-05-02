|
|
Wanda Bible
DRESDEN - Wanda L. Bible, 88, of Adams Mills, Ohio died Tuesday evening, April 30, 2019 at Brookdale of Zanesville.
Born March 3, 1931 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania she was a daughter of the late Samuel H. and Theresa P. (Larr) Welch and was a 1949 graduate of Coshocton High School. Later she graduated from Muskingum Area Joint Vocational School with her degree in nursing and was employed as an LPN at Bethesda Hospital for over 20 years. Wanda was a member of the Dresden United Methodist Church and the ladies ministry of the church. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary and the Dresden Village Association. She enjoyed baking, flower gardening and painting.
Surviving is one son, Steve (Nancy Agin) Bible of Zanesville; two daughters, Paula (Rodney) Kolb of Adams Mills and Lisa (Charles) Roof of Coshocton; eight grandchildren, Gregg Wells, Jeff Wells, Cory Bible, Kyle Bible, Rodney Kolb, Michelle Hottinger, Angie Taylor and Russ Roof; eleven great grandchildren and four great great grandchildren. Also surviving are two sisters, Betty Porter of Adams Mills and Doris (Terrance) Casey of Keene, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her loving husband of 55 years, Robert B. Bible whom she married June 21, 1953 and who died May 25, 2008 and two sisters, Sylvia Chambers and Retha Welch.
Calling hours will be 11am to 1pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the Dresden Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 714 Main Street.
Funeral services will be 1:00pm Saturday, May 4, 2019 at the funeral home with Chaplain Tim Patton officiating. Burial will be in Coshocton Memory Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made to Coshocton County Humane Society or to Genesis Hospice.
Published in the Times Recorder on May 2, 2019